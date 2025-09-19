Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Judge throws out Donald Trump’s $25.6b ‘rage’ lawsuit against the New York Times

AFP
3 mins to read

District Judge Steven Merryday said Donald Trump's complaint against the New York Times, as submitted, was "improper and impermissible". Photo / Getty Images

District Judge Steven Merryday said Donald Trump's complaint against the New York Times, as submitted, was "improper and impermissible". Photo / Getty Images

A federal judge, in a scathing ruling, has tossed out US President Donald Trump’s US$15 billion ($25.6b) defamation lawsuit against the New York Times.

District Judge Steven Merryday said Trump’s complaint, as submitted, was “improper and impermissible” and he gave his lawyers 28 days to refile it “in a professional

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save