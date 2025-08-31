Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Judge temporarily halts US effort to deport Guatemalan children as planes sit on tarmac

By Miriam Jordan and Aishvarya Kavi
New York Times·
5 mins to read

A US Air Force plane that was used to deport migrants in Guatemala City, Guatemala in January. A federal judge temporarily blocked the Trump Administration from deporting Guatemalan children back to their home country, and scheduled an emergency hearing to determine whether the deportations were legal. Photo / Daniele Volpe, The New York Times

A US Air Force plane that was used to deport migrants in Guatemala City, Guatemala in January. A federal judge temporarily blocked the Trump Administration from deporting Guatemalan children back to their home country, and scheduled an emergency hearing to determine whether the deportations were legal. Photo / Daniele Volpe, The New York Times

With children already loaded onto planes, a federal judge today temporarily blocked the Trump Administration from deporting dozens of Guatemalan minors and demanded assurances that they would remain in shelters until a more permanent ruling.

The order brought to a close, for now, another last-minute flurry of court action

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save