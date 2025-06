The California National Guard was called in response to protests against immigration operations outside the Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles. Photo / AFP

The California National Guard was called in response to protests against immigration operations outside the Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles. Photo / AFP

A judge has ordered Donald Trump to return control of the California National Guard to the state, saying the president’s decision to deploy them to protest-hit Los Angeles over Governor Gavin Newsom’s objections was illegal.

“He must therefore return control of the California National Guard to the Governor of the State of California forthwith,” US District Judge Charles Breyer wrote of the president in the ruling, seen by AFP.

