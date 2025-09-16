Luigi Mangione, accused of the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is escorted by police as he arrives at court in New York City on September 16, 2025. Photo / AFP

A US judge dropped two terror charges Tuesday against Luigi Mangione but said the man accused of gunning down a health insurance executive would still face trial for second-degree murder.

Mangione appeared in court wearing a beige jumpsuit and shackles, flanked by armed police and court officers, and stopped to smile and nod at a young woman in the front row as he was led out, an AFP reporter saw.

His appearance in a Manhattan courthouse is a reminder of the string of violence that has rocked the United States in recent times, including the December 4 slaying of insurance executive Brian Thompson.

That has been followed by a number of other incidents, including the murder of a Democratic Minnesota state lawmaker and her husband, the firebombing of the Pennsylvania governor’s home and, most recently, the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“As to Counts One and Two, charging the defendant with Murder in the First Degree, and Murder in the Second Degree, under the terrorism statute, the evidence put forth before the Grand Jury was legally insufficient for those charges,” Judge Gregory Carro ordered.