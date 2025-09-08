Advertisement
Joseph Kony faces 39 war crimes charges in first ICC in-absentia hearing

By Richard Carter
AFP·
Wilfred Lalobo, 60, a survivor of the Lukodi massacre on May 19, 2004, in which his daughter and several other relatives were killed, looks through a window at the Lukodi Memorial Centre in Lukodi village, Gulu district, on September 4, 2025. The International Criminal Court will from September 9, 2025 hear war crimes charges against the fugitive Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony, accused of spearheading a brutal reign of terror that killed and abducted tens of thousands. Photo / Stuart Tibaweswa, AFP

Wilfred Lalobo, 60, a survivor of the Lukodi massacre on May 19, 2004, in which his daughter and several other relatives were killed, looks through a window at the Lukodi Memorial Centre in Lukodi village, Gulu district, on September 4, 2025. The International Criminal Court will from September 9, 2025 hear war crimes charges against the fugitive Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony, accused of spearheading a brutal reign of terror that killed and abducted tens of thousands. Photo / Stuart Tibaweswa, AFP

The International Criminal Court will from Tuesday hear war crimes charges against fugitive Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony, accused of spearheading a brutal reign of terror that killed tens of thousands.

Judges will hear 39 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity against Kony, including murder, torture, rape, sexual slavery

