WARNING: Story details sexual abuse which may be distressing for some readers

Austrian sex offender Josef Fritzl, who shocked the world when it was revealed he locked his daughter Elisabeth in a cellar for 24 years and fathered seven children with her, has spoken of his disturbing hopes for the future - and his love for the British monarchy.

87-year-old Fritzl was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2009 on charges including incest, rape, enslavement and the negligent homicide of one of his infant sons.

Fritzl’s daughter Elisabeth disappeared in 1984 at age 18, re-emerging in 2008 from the dungeon-like basement chamber in the town of Amstetten where her father had kept her captive. Fritzl built the basement himself.

Josef Fritzl.

During her 24-year imprisonment, Elisabeth Fritzl was raped more than 3000 times, giving birth to seven children. He enslaved three in the basement and raised three with his wife in the house above.

One child died as a result of breathing difficulties shortly after birth. Fritzl did not seek help for the child, incinerating the body in a stove to destroy the evidence.

Fritzl has not been shy about speaking about his vile crimes and has even written a book but has spoken out again, this time to The Sun newspaper.

In a statement released through his lawyer, Astrid Wagner, Fritzl made the bizarre claim that he would be reunited with the family he so cruelly abused.

“I definitely believe that I am going to see them again one day,” he said.

Inside the basement where he imprisoned his daughter. Photo / Getty Images

Fritzl, who has reportedly been suffering from dementia for a number of years, also said he missed his family “very, very much”.

“I am always thinking of them, and how I would like to see my grandchildren,” Fritzl added, referring to the children he fathered when he repeatedly raped his own daughter.

“I am sure that we are going to be reunited and I think they are going to forgive me for what I have done.”

He also expressed regret for his crimes, claiming to be a changed man since undergoing therapy inside jail.

In letters released by Wagner to the Austrian newspaper Heute, Fritzl boasts of his healthy eating and exercise regime and said he hopes to reach 130 years old.

He also praised King Charles, saying he had watched the coronation.

“He’s likeable - I’m a monarchist,” Fritzl said.

In Fritzl’s book, titled Die Abgruende des Josef F (The Abysses of Josef F), he claims to have a number of illegitimate children abroad resulting from “dozens of sexual affairs” during business trips.

He also claims he receives “hundreds of letters” from women he claims are in love with him.

Describing his prison life, he said he avoids walking in the yard “because there are a few prisoners just waiting to be able to beat me up”.

He reportedly has just one friend in prison, a prostitute murderer who Fritzl describes as a “helpful, nice guy” because he cooks for him regularly.



