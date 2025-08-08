Advertisement
Jim Lovell, astronaut who commanded Apollo 13, dies at 97

By Rachel Feltman
Washington Post·
10 mins to read

James A. Lovell jnr, the American astronaut who commanded the Apollo 13 spacecraft on its lunar voyage in 1970 and shepherded it on a perilous four-day journey back to Earth after an oxygen tank exploded, has died aged 97. Photo / Bettmann via Getty Images

James A. Lovell jnr, the American astronaut who commanded the Apollo 13 spacecraft on its lunar voyage in 1970 and shepherded it on a perilous four-day journey back to Earth after an oxygen tank exploded, an ordeal that transfixed the world, died August 7 in Lake Forest, Illinois. He was

