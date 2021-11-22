Jennifer and Jordan Turpin tell Good Morning America about escaping House of Horrors

Jennifer and Jordan Turpin discuss the abuse they endured at the hands of their parents, who are now serving life sentences for their actions. Video / Goodmorning America

Jennifer and Jordan Turpin discuss the abuse they endured at the hands of their parents, who are now serving life sentences for their actions. Video / Goodmorning America

Jennifer and Jordan Turpin have appeared in a new interview, saying they hope telling their story will help others who feel trapped in abusive situations.

"I am so glad we got out of there," Jennifer Turpin told Good Morning America. "Some people might feel silenced but there is always a way out and I hope people get that from our story. There's always hope even when there feels like there is none."

Jordan Turpin, then 17, made the 911 call to police in January 2018 that helped free her 12 other siblings. Less than two hours after Jordan placed the call, her parents David and Louise Turpin were in handcuffs.

The couple was sentenced to life in prison for abusing their 13 children.

The sisters said they had trouble watching their first interview since escaping the so-called House of Horrors three years ago.

"I had to keep pausing because it was really hard for me to watch. It brought back a lot of stuff," Jordan said. "Watching the bodycam footage, that was the first time we had seen that, my heart just dropped to my stomach."

The Turpin sisters said they were overwhelmed by the response to their interview on Friday, saying they have received "hundreds of messages of support".

"I didn't think I was loved, so when people are saying that I matter and that I am loved and that I am making a difference I don't understand it because my whole life I thought I didn't matter and that I wasn't loved," Jordan said.

"I was so proud of you … I couldn't have been more proud." — Jennifer Turpin tears up talking about the moment her sister Jordan escaped and called 911.

Jennifer, now 33, revealed she is training to be a restaurant manager and is writing Christian pop music.

"I have my own place. I recently got a car. I have an adorable kitty cat and bunny, and I love my job, even when it gets hard," she said.

Jordan said she hopes to use her story to help others.

"I want to be a motivational speaker," she said. "My whole life it has been so hard for me to understand why everything has happened but if I can use what I went through to make a difference in the world then I think that can help heal me."

"There's always a way out and I hope people get that from our story. There's always hope, even if it feels like there's none." — Jennifer Turpin

The sisters said they had heard from some of their siblings since their first interview aired on Friday.

"They have been nothing but sweet and supportive," Jordan said.