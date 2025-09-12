Japan is facing a steadily worsening population crisis, as its expanding elderly population leads to soaring medical and welfare costs, with a shrinking labour force to pay for it. Photo / 123rf

Japan’s centenarians reach record high numbers at nearly 100,000 with 88% of them women

The number of people aged 100 or older in Japan has hit a record high of nearly 100,000, with almost 90% of them women, ministry data showed today.

The figures underscore the demographic crisis gripping the world’s fourth-biggest economy as its population ages and shrinks.

As of September 1, Japan had 99,763 centenarians, up 4,644 year-on-year, with 88 percent of them women, the health ministry said in a statement.

Japan’s oldest person is 114-year-old Shigeko Kagawa in the Nara region near Kyoto.

She remained active past 80 years old as an obstetrician-gynecologist and a general doctor, according to the ministry.