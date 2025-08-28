“In addition, a QR code inside a restroom stall brings you to a website where a user can report problems, like being unable to flush or something broken,” Toto spokesman Tasuku Miyazaki told AFP yesterday.
The service is multi-lingual and available in English, Chinese, and Korean.
The Government is also trying to relieve the problem of long queues for women, with the Transport Ministry seeking extra funds in the budget for the coming financial year.
These will be used to set up digital signage displays and moveable toilet walls that can increase the number of stalls for women, according to local media.
-Agence France-Presse