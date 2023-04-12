Japanese people warned to take shelter, North Korean missile reportedly about to fall

Japan has issued a warning to residents to take shelter as a North Korean missile is reportedly headed towards the country.
Japanese authorities are urging residents to get inside or underground.
According to online reports, North Korea’s missile is expected to fall around the Hokkaido area within the next few minutes (around 8am local time).
Some reports state the missile has been flying “for about 45 minutes so far”.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Television stations in Japan are currently broadcasting the alert, urging residents to seek shelter immediately.
Sirens are blasting in the Hokkaido region where the missile is expected to fall.
This is a developing story. More to come.