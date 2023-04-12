Japanese people warned to take shelter, North Korean missile reportedly about to fall

Residents are urged to get inside or underground.

Japan has issued a warning to residents to take shelter as a North Korean missile is reportedly headed towards the country.

According to online reports, North Korea’s missile is expected to fall around the Hokkaido area within the next few minutes (around 8am local time).

North Korea’s missile is expected to fall around Hokkaido in a few minutes (around 8am local) — David Ingles (@DavidInglesTV) April 12, 2023

Some reports state the missile has been flying “for about 45 minutes so far”.

Japan has activated it's J Alert system for a North Korean missile launch. Suspected splashdown near Hokkaido. Image: NHK TV pic.twitter.com/EGCCoYSGmn — Martyn Williams (@martyn_williams) April 12, 2023

[Emergency alert]

North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow. — PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) April 12, 2023

Television stations in Japan are currently broadcasting the alert, urging residents to seek shelter immediately.

Sirens are blasting in the Hokkaido region where the missile is expected to fall.

Sirens blaring in Hokkaido and citizens urged to seek shelter as a missile from North Korea appears poised to fall somewhere on the island. J-Alert issued. No word yet on a confirmed trajectory. https://t.co/ehzW8VGE75 — Unseen Japan (@UnseenJapanSite) April 12, 2023

This is a developing story. More to come.