Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Japanese online marketplace bans ultrasounds amid extortion claims

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Young pregnant woman with ultrasound picture of baby on grey background, closeup. Space for text

Young pregnant woman with ultrasound picture of baby on grey background, closeup. Space for text

A Japanese e-commerce site is cracking down on the sale of ultrasound scans over fears the items were being used to extort naive men.

The New York Post reported scans and pregnancy tests were being sold on Mercari, Japan’s biggest online marketplace, for as low as $11.50 (JPY ¥999).

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save