A Japanese e-commerce site is cracking down on the sale of ultrasound scans over fears the items were being used to extort naive men.

The New York Post reported scans and pregnancy tests were being sold on Mercari, Japan’s biggest online marketplace, for as low as $11.50 (JPY ¥999).

As of September 1, ultrasounds will be removed from sale on the site, joining fake bags and concert tickets on the list of prohibited items.

The ban follows allegations the scans were being bought for use in fake pregnancy extortion schemes.

X user @Awakend_Citizen shared photos of some of the listings, asking why anyone would sell the bizarre items.