Japanese city proposes two-hour daily smartphone limit

The draft ordinance for Japan’s Toyoake City urges elementary school students to avoid smartphones after 9pm. Photo / 123rf

A Japanese city will urge all smartphone users to limit screen time to two hours a day outside work or school under a proposed ordinance that includes no penalties.

The limit, which will be recommended for all residents in central Japan’s Toyoake City, will not be binding and there will be no penalties incurred for higher usage, according to the draft ordinance.

The proposal aims “to prevent excessive use of devices causing physical and mental health issues... including sleep problems”, Mayor Masafumi Koki said in a statement on Friday.

The draft urges elementary school students to avoid smartphones after 9pm, and junior high students and older are advised not to use them after 10pm.

The move prompted an online backlash, with many calling the plan unrealistic.