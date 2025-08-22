Japanese city proposes two-hour daily smartphone limit

“I understand their intention, but the two-hour limit is impossible,” one user wrote on social media platform X.
“In two hours, I cannot even read a book or watch a movie [on my smartphone],” wrote another.
Others said smartphone use should be a decision for individual families to make.
The angry response prompted the mayor to clarify the two-hour limit was not mandatory, emphasising the guidelines “acknowledge smartphones are useful and indispensable in daily life”.
The ordinance will be considered next week and if passed, it will come into effect in October.
In 2020, western Kagawa region issued a first-of-its-kind ordinance calling for children to be limited to an hour a day of gaming during the week, and 90 minutes during school holidays.
It also suggested children aged 12 to 15 should not be allowed to use smartphones later than 9pm, with the limit rising to 10pm for children between 15 and 18.
Japanese youth spend slightly over five hours on average a day online on weekdays, according to a survey published in March by the Children and Families Agency.
– Agence France-Presse