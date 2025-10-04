Asahi's production of beer has been disrupted after a cyber attack in Japan affected factories.

Japan set to run out of Asahi beer after cyber attack hits local operations

Japanese Asahi drinkers are facing a “dry” future as local operations have been disrupted by an attack on the company’s cyber systems.

Multiple factories have halted production of the popular Japanese beer after the company suspended system-based order placements and shipment processes, according to the BBC.

A September 29 ransomware attack forced Asahi to take “containment measures” – with UK news agency Metro reporting those measures have set Japan on course to run out of the flagship Super Dry lager.

Asahi confirmed the disruptions have been contained to Japan in an October 3 statement.

Although the brand was “unable to provide a clear timeline for recovery”, call centre operations are expected to resume next week, and a team is working to restore order and delivery systems.