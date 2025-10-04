Advertisement
Japan set to run out of Asahi beer after cyber attack hits local operations

Asahi's production of beer has been disrupted after a cyber attack in Japan affected factories.

Japanese Asahi drinkers are facing a “dry” future as local operations have been disrupted by an attack on the company’s cyber systems.

Multiple factories have halted production of the popular Japanese beer after the company suspended system-based order placements and shipment processes, according to the BBC.

A September 29 ransomware

