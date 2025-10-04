“Ensuring product supply to customers has been set as our top priority and we have begun partial manual order processing and shipment.”
Retailers Lawson, 7-Eleven and FamilyMart have all warned that local shortages are likely to ensue.
These are expected to affect the supply of Asahi lagers, as well as a range of other food and beverage products, such as Famimaru brand teas.
Atsushi Katsuki, president and group chief executive of Asahi, said the company hopes to investigate and resolve the incident swiftly.
“We are making every effort to restore the system as quickly as possible, while implementing alternative measures to ensure continued product supply to our customers.”