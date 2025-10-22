New Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Photo / Getty Images

The spouse of Japan’s first woman Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said he hoped to support his wife by being a “stealth husband”, cooking meals for her but staying out of the spotlight, reports said.

Former lawmaker Taku Yamamoto spoke a day after Takaichi, a social conservative and Margaret Thatcher admirer, was named as PM having forged a last-minute coalition deal.

“Unlike in the West, it is better for a partner to stay out of the spotlight,” Fukui Television reported Yamamoto as saying.

He said it was essential that Takaichi, who won the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership this month, is able to work with the coalition “to pursue her vision of Prime Minister”.

“I want to provide solid support as ‘a stealth husband’ to ensure that my presence does not become an obstacle to that,” he added, according to the Asahi newspaper, Fuji Television and other media.