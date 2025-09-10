Advertisement
Japan mourns loveable loser racehorse Haru-urara

AFP
2 mins to read

Japanese racehorse Haru Urara, seen in 2004 when she was 8, died on Tuesday of colic at age 29. Photo / Getty Images

Japan is mourning the death of celebrated no-hoper racehorse Haru-urara, whose record of losing in all her 113 career appearances captured the hearts of millions of struggling citizens.

The hapless mare inspired generations of Japanese battling to stay afloat in the throes of economic doldrums from her debut in

