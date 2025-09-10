Japanese racehorse Haru Urara, seen in 2004 when she was 8, died on Tuesday of colic at age 29. Photo / Getty Images

Japan is mourning the death of celebrated no-hoper racehorse Haru-urara, whose record of losing in all her 113 career appearances captured the hearts of millions of struggling citizens.

The hapless mare inspired generations of Japanese battling to stay afloat in the throes of economic doldrums from her debut in 1998 to her final race in 2004.

Her ill-fated performances attracted thousands of fans to the racecourse and inspired T-shirts, good-luck charms, postage stamps and a movie in her name.

Haru-urara, whose name means ‘gentle spring’, died at the age of 29 on Tuesday at her retirement ranch in a seaside town outside Tokyo, the Retired Horse Association said on its website.

The news brought an outpouring of grief from fans moved by the chestnut mare’s enduring persistence.