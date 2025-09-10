“You never won an official race but you showed us that you can also win by being loved,” one social media user wrote on X.
Haru-urara captured the nation’s attention when the public relations office of the near-bankrupt Kochi racecourse launched a media campaign with her as its star.
The daily attendance at the course averaged just 1600 spectators in the year to March 2003. But it shot up to 5000 when the mare marked her 100th defeat. Some 8000 fans watched her 101st.
As Haru-urara stole the hearts of millions in her trademark pink hood, merchandisers were quick to jump on the bandwagon.
A good-luck charm sold at the racecourse was said to contain a thread of hair from the mare’s tail.
Her performances caught the eye of then-Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, who remarked; “Isn’t it good that she gets support whether she wins or loses?”.
But despite her impressive run of losses, Haru-urara still fell short of the Japanese record of 161 straight races without a win set by Hakuhou Queen in 1992.
- Agence France-Presse