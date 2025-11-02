Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World
Updated

Hurricane Melissa: Jamaica deaths at 28 as Caribbean reels from colossal hurricane

AFP
3 mins to read

Hurricane Melissa slammed into the Caribbean last week. Photo / Clarens Siffroy, AFP

Hurricane Melissa slammed into the Caribbean last week. Photo / Clarens Siffroy, AFP

Storm-ravaged communities in western Jamaica are in dire straits days after record-setting Hurricane Melissa demolished towns and killed at least 28 people across the island.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness confirmed the new death toll – nine higher than the previous tally of 19 – and posted on X late

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save