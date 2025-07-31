Cyril Raoul Hakim, spokesman for Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung, told AFP the ban was still being drafted with “the preservation of Betawi culture” in mind and it would be put to legislators soon.
“We hope it will be passed not too long from now,” he said.
Over time, ondel-ondel have been increasingly used by buskers who sway the puppets to music from loudspeakers, seeking money on the roadside, at traffic lights, and in the alleyways of Jakarta’s densely populated neighbourhoods.
The city administration has long wanted to ban ondel-ondel busking, arguing that the practice sullies the dignity of the cultural icon.
Bureaucrats believe roadside busking undermines the puppets’ cultural significance.
But many Jakartans rely on the entertainment to bring in much-needed cash.
According to government data, the number of people living below the poverty line in metropolitan Jakarta – a megalopolis of 11 million people – was up from 362,000 in 2019 to 449,000 as of September 2024.
The Central Statistics Bureau says the poverty line in Indonesia in 2025 is just over US$1 a day.
“The ondel-ondel is heavy; it is very hot inside,” said Adi.
“But I do it anyway because if I don’t, my wife and my kid won’t be able to eat.”