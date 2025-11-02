Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Jack Schlossberg condemns Julia Fox over Jackie Kennedy Halloween costume

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Julia Fox's controversial Jackie Kennedy costume is being slammed by a member of the political clan. Photo / Santiago Felipe, Getty Images

Julia Fox's controversial Jackie Kennedy costume is being slammed by a member of the political clan. Photo / Santiago Felipe, Getty Images

Jack Schlossberg has criticised Julia Fox’s “disgusting” Halloween costume amidst the backlash towards her portrayal of his grandmother, Jackie Kennedy.

Model Julia Fox debuted the look on Friday, donning a bloodied double-breasted suit and a pillbox hat in an apparent homage to the former first lady, Page Six reports.

Jackie

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save