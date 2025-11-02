“Julia Fox glorifying political violence is disgusting, desperate and dangerous”, he wrote, “I’m sure her late grandmother would agree”.
His tweet followed a wave of backlash from online commentators who believed Fox’s costume was insensitive to the Kennedy family.
The 35-year-old has previously defended the look as “a statement” honouring Jackie’s own “extraordinary bravery”.
“The image of the delicate pink suit splattered with blood is one of the most haunting juxtapositions in modern history. Beauty and horror. Poise and devastation,” she wrote.
“It was performance, protest, and mourning all at once. A woman weaponizing image and grace to expose brutality. It’s all about trauma, power, and how femininity itself is a form of resistance.”
Fox’s post reflects America’s lingering fascination with the Democratic political dynasty, though the Kennedys have become publicly divided over political divisions in recent times.
Schlossberg’s controversial cousin, Robert F. Kennedy jnr, became the first Kennedy to assume public office in a Republican administration when he accepted the post of US Secretary of Health and Human Services.
The pair have feuded on social media since RFK jnr’s appointment, with Schlossberg mocking his relative’s unfounded claims about the Covid vaccine on X.
Schlossberg was criticised himself earlier this year when he asked followers on X if the current second lady was “hotter” than his grandmother.
“True or false: Usha Vance is way hotter than Jackie O”, he wrote, referring to Vice President JD Vance’s wife Usha.
A prolific online provocateur, the 32-year-old seemed to double down on the tweet as he mocked his critics in a second satirical post.
“I called my grandmother hot... have I totally lost it ? Jesus...this kid will do anything for attention. Your grandfather would be ashamed. Seriously. Time to get a job.”