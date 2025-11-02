Julia Fox's controversial Jackie Kennedy costume is being slammed by a member of the political clan. Photo / Santiago Felipe, Getty Images

Jack Schlossberg has criticised Julia Fox’s “disgusting” Halloween costume amidst the backlash towards her portrayal of his grandmother, Jackie Kennedy.

Model Julia Fox debuted the look on Friday, donning a bloodied double-breasted suit and a pillbox hat in an apparent homage to the former first lady, Page Six reports.

Jackie Kennedy wore a similar look the day of President John F. Kennedy’s 1963 assassination, refusing to change out of the Chez Ninon two-piece even after it was splattered with her husband’s blood.

She was present at his successor Lyndon B. Johnson’s swearing in the stained suit, a moment that cemented her status as an iconic figure in fashion and American history.

But in a post on X, Schlossberg, who is Caroline Kennedy’s son and the grandson of President John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy, slammed Fox’s costume as tasteless.