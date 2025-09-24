Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / World

‘It’s very disheartening’ - Trump’s message on autism rankles people with the disability

Sonia A. Rao
New York Times·
5 mins to read

US President Donald Trump speaks at an event about autism in the White House with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy jnr. Photo / Tierney L. Cross, The New York Times

US President Donald Trump speaks at an event about autism in the White House with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy jnr. Photo / Tierney L. Cross, The New York Times

Sitting on the couch a few weeks ago watching television, Jonathan Gardner saw something that made him text his mother immediately.

“Weird question,” he typed. “Did you take Tylenol at all when you were pregnant with me?”

He had seen a news report about a scientific review finding a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save