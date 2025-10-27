Advertisement
‘It’s death by a thousand paper cuts’: Iowa is struggling with Trump’s economic policies

Pooja Salhotra
New York Times·
9 mins to read

Summer Ory, with two of her children at home in Earlham, Iowa on October 23. The state has become a stronghold for US President Donald Trump. Now, his efforts on trade, energy, and immigration are squeezing farmers, disrupting labour and threatening industries. Photo / Kathryn Gamble, The New York Times

When United States President Donald Trump announced a US$20 billion ($35b) bailout for Argentina this month, Larry Ory, 86, a farmer in Earlham, Iowa, could hardly believe it.

That’s especially after boatloads of Argentine soybeans began shipping to China, a once-critical customer for Ory’s family.

For Iowans, losing China’s soybean

