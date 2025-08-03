Advertisement
‘It’s a massive tax’ - can Trump’s tariffs reduce inequality, or will they enhance it?

By Patricia Cohen
New York Times·
7 mins to read

The Port of Los Angeles, seen in the background, from San Pedro, California. US President Donald Trump's argument for tariffs is that they will pressure companies to bring well-paid manufacturing jobs back to America, but hyper globalisation is only one of the factors that has led to America's rising inequality. Photo / Mark Abramson, The New York Times

During the three-decade heyday of globalisation, goods and money ping-ponged their way to every corner of the world, generating stupendous amounts of wealth, trade and technological innovation.

At the same time, the wealthiest countries experienced startling rises in inequality at home.

In the United States, where the gap between

