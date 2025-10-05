The same source underlined the “full willingness of our producers to co-operate with the ongoing investigation”.
The prospect of a surcharge has provoked sharp criticism on the peninsula.
Italian Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida denounced “a hyper-protectionist mechanism against our pasta producers”.
The country’s largest agricultural association Coldiretti meanwhile called the decision a “fatal blow”.
These “unacceptable and abusive” measures are “linked to [Donald] Trump’s plan to relocate production to the US”, the association said, calling on the EU and Rome to “protect a true symbol of the Mediterranean diet”.
The US market holds strategic importance for Italian producers, with an estimated value of nearly €671 million in 2024, according to Coldiretti, accounting for nearly 17% of exports.
