Italy's largest agricultural association Coldiretti called on the EU and Rome to 'protect a true symbol of the Mediterranean diet'. Photo / 123rf

Italy has appealed to Washington and the European Commission in an attempt to dissuade the United States from imposing a punitive tariff on pasta imports, a deeply unpopular measure among producers.

In early September, the US Department of Commerce announced plans to impose provisional anti-dumping duties of over 91% on pasta from January 2026, on top of the 15% already in place.

The decision was part of an investigation into “dumping”: alleged commercial practices by certain brands involving exports to the US at prices below market value.

Italy’s Foreign Ministry said it was “working closely with the companies involved and in consultation with the European Commission to ensure that the US department reviews the provisional duties imposed on our companies”.

The Italian Embassy in Washington has also intervened to “assist companies in asserting their rights”, according to a statement.