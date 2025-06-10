But Prime Minister Meloni, whose far-right Brothers of Italy party has prioritised cutting irregular immigration even as her Government has increased the number of migrant work visas, had said she was “absolutely against” the idea.
And many members of her right-wing coalition urged people not to vote to prevent the threshold being met.
The ballot included one question on citizenship. The four others were on increasing protections for workers who are dismissed, in precarious situations or involved in workplace accidents.