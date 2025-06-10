A referendum on easing citizenship rules and strengthening labour laws in Italy failed due to low turnout. Photo / 123rf

A referendum on easing citizenship rules and strengthening labour laws in Italy has failed because of low voter turnout, in a win for Giorgia Meloni, whose Government urged people to boycott it.

Over 50% of voters had to participate to validate the two-day referendum but by close of polls on Monday just over 30% of those eligible had done so.

The referendum proposal, triggered by a grassroots campaign and backed by the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), would have reduced the time it takes to get citizenship.

A non-EU adult resident without marriage or blood ties to Italy must currently live in the country for 10 years before they can apply – a process which can then take years more.

A referendum win would have cut this to five years, putting Italy in line with Germany and France.