Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / World

Italians worry that central streets have become overstuffed with too many, stereotypical eateries

Emma Bubola and Motoko Rich
New York Times·
7 mins to read

Patrons dine on Via Maqueda, a street in central Palermo, Sicily, Italy. Via Maqueda has been transformed from a workaday thoroughfare to the city's busiest tourist area. Photo / Nadia Shira Cohen, The New York Times

Patrons dine on Via Maqueda, a street in central Palermo, Sicily, Italy. Via Maqueda has been transformed from a workaday thoroughfare to the city's busiest tourist area. Photo / Nadia Shira Cohen, The New York Times

There seemed to be no end to the sprawl of Italian delicacies.

Deep-fried arancine rice balls, cannoli and fluorescent Aperol spritzes spilled across the red-and-green checkered tablecloths of the 31 restaurants packed in a single street in Palermo, feeding a polyglot and ecstatic crowd.

“This stretch here is magnificent,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save