The 48-year-old previously admitted she had started smoking again after successfully quitting 13 years ago, il Giornale reports.
In “La versione di Girogia”, Meloni wrote that the habit had helped her connect with other world leaders, specifically naming Tunisian President Kais Saied as a fellow smoker.
The subject itself seemed to have that effect, with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer sharing a laugh over the Turkish leader’s plea.
Amused, Macron himself remarked quitting is “impossible”.
Erdogan’s mention of Meloni’s looks was only the second comment about her appearance during the summit.
Italy’s first female Prime Minister was also the subject of high praise from US President Donald Trump, CNN reports.
“I’m not normally allowed to say it because usually it’s the end of your political career if you say it”, Trump told the summit on October 13, “she’s a beautiful young woman!”
The infamously outspoken politician continued to laud Meloni’s beauty as she stood behind him.
“Now if you use the word beautiful in the United States about a woman, that’s the end of your political career, but I’ll take my chances!”
The pair have fostered a good relationship thanks to their shared political views, with Trump previously describing her as a “fantastic woman”.