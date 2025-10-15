Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni joked she would "kill someone" if she was forced to quit smoking. Photo / Simona Granati, Getty Images

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has joked that quitting cigarettes would make her outright murderous.

As she attended the Gaza peace summit in Egypt, Meloni was captured sharing a lighter moment with other world leaders.

“You look great. But I have to make you stop smoking,” a translator for Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan can be heard telling her.

While Meloni seemingly acknowledged it was a bad habit, she joked there might be violent consequences if she gave up cigarettes.

“I know, I know,” she said, before quipping, “I don’t want to kill someone”.