Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It is unclear if US President can permanently change the agency’s title without legislation

By Tara Copp, Natalie Allison
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth may become the war secretary tomorrow. Photo / Getty Images

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth may become the war secretary tomorrow. Photo / Getty Images

President Donald Trump is expected to rebrand the United States Defence Department to the Department of War through an executive order tomorrow.

It’s a move that the Trump Administration has said more accurately reflects the mission of the men and women serving in uniform today.

“Restoring the name ‘Department

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save