Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Israel’s Qatar attack has Gulf countries questioning US security guarantees

Sam Dagher
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

Security footage captures the moment of an Israeli strike targeting Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar. Photo / Getty Images

Security footage captures the moment of an Israeli strike targeting Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar. Photo / Getty Images

Arab leaders across the Middle East are questioning the value of American security guarantees in the wake of Israel’s unprecedented assault on Qatar - a major United States ally and home to Washington’s biggest military base in the region.

Other US allies including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save