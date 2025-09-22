Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Government says defeating the Iran-backed Hamas, designated as a terrorist organisation by the United States and the European Union, is a goal it won’t abandon despite growing international isolation.

With fighting approaching the two-year mark and the offensive on Gaza City expected to last for months, investors are keeping a close eye on the economic impact of the war.

Israel’s US$580b economy remains smaller than pre-war levels when adjusted for inflation and the Government borrowed a record amount from bond markets last year to help finance the conflict.

The Cabinet has asked parliament to pass an increase of US$9b to this year’s Budget, approved only six months ago, to cover the short war with Iran and previous combat in Gaza.

The target deficit will grow to 5.2% and, given the escalation in fighting, further revisions are possible.

The Israeli official provided a breakdown of Israel’s military spending over the past two years and its preparations for future conflicts.

The largest portion of the nation’s war-time expenditure so far has gone into payments to reserve soldiers, accounting for a third of spending, the official said.

Tens of thousands of Israelis have been called up since the beginning of the war and earn US$10,757 a month on average, 50% more than the country’s average wage.

While serving in the Army, reserve soldiers have their salaries matched.

Ammunition and missile interceptors are the second largest item, accounting for a quarter of spending, the official said.

Intercepting a single ballistic missile costs US$4.4 million to US$9m, Defence Ministry Director General Amir Baram said last week, noting that’s only 10% of the potential damage a direct hit in a heavily populated area would have.

He calculated a single Israeli attack on Yemen’s Houthis carries a price tag of around US$15m.

Separately, Israel is allocating about US$49b – an amount not far from its accumulated war bill - on long-term procurement to build up its military capabilities in the future.

That includes US$2.9b for an F-35 Squadron, US$2.8b in Sa’ar missile boats and US$1.5b for an F-15 Squadron. Over US$8.9b will be dedicated to research and development.

Following a 12-day war with Iran in June - which saw Tehran retaliate for Israeli airstrikes against its nuclear and military facilities - Netanyahu’s Government is accelerating preparedness for threats from far-off arenas like Iran and Yemen.

A new National Armaments Council is in the process of being established for that effect.

