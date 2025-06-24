Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Israel’s Netanyahu vows to block Iran getting a nuclear weapon as he declares victory

By Adam Plowright and Ahmad Parhizi
AFP·
5 mins to read

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed Iran will never get a nuclear weapon. Photo / AFP

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed Iran will never get a nuclear weapon. Photo / AFP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared a “historic victory” after agreeing a ceasefire with Iran and insisted that his country’s arch-foe would never achieve a nuclear weapon.

His comments, made in an address to the nation on Tuesday (local time), came after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said his country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World