Syria’s interim President, Ahmed al-Sharaa, led the Islamist group that spearheaded the offensive that led to Assad’s toppling.

The Israeli military said “two projectiles were identified crossing from Syria into Israeli territory, and fell in open areas”, adding in a subsequent statement that its “artillery struck in southern Syria” following the launches.

Syria’s official news agency Sana reported shelling “targeting the Yarmuk Basin, in the west of Daraa” province.

Britain-based war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said bombardments had hit farmland in the province, without reporting casualties.

“Violent explosions shook southern Syria, notably the town of Quneitra and the Daraa region, following Israeli aerial strikes” overnight Tuesday to Wednesday (local time), the monitor said in a statement.

Syria condemned the Israeli shelling as a “blatant violation of Syrian sovereignty” that “aggravates tensions in the region”.

“Syria has never been and will never be a threat to anyone in the region,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement published by Sana.

The ministry denied responsibility for the strikes, but said “numerous parties are trying to destabilise the region to serve their own interests”.

“The absolute priority in southern Syria is to extend the authority of the state and put an end to the presence of weapons outside the framework of official institutions,” it added.

Following Assad’s overthrow, Israel moved its forces into the United Nations-patrolled demilitarised zone in the Golan Heights, and has carried out hundreds of strikes against military targets in Syria.

Israel says the strikes aim to stop advanced weapons from reaching Syria’s new authorities, whom it considers jihadists.

Israel’s military said on Monday NZT that its troops were continuing “defensive operations in southern Syria” to “dismantle terrorist infrastructure and protect the residents of the Golan Heights”.

Syria and Israel have technically been at war since 1948.

United States President Donald Trump announced last month the lifting of sanctions on Syria and voiced hope that it would normalise relations with Israel, but experts say that prospect is far from becoming a reality.

- Agence France-Presse