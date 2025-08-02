Advertisement
Israeli troops fire warning shots as UN aid convoy looted in Gaza

By Gerry Shih, Abbie Cheeseman, Miriam Berger, and Louisa Loveluck
Washington Post·
11 mins to read

Palestinians carry sacks of flour unloaded from a humanitarian aid convoy that had been en route to Gaza City. Photo / The Washington Post

Shortly after 5pm local time on Wednesday, trucks carrying food from the UN World Food Programme passed an Israeli checkpoint and entered the rubble-strewn no-man’s-land of northern Gaza. Immediately, they were overwhelmed.

“Hundreds of thousands” of aid seekers who had been waiting for hours surged to within 100m of the

