The dead man was a member of militant group Islamic Jihad, the group said.

The Israeli military issued no comment.

Hours after Netanyahu’s comments about Gaza, the armed wing of Hamas released a video purporting to show weapons making, in a show of defiance.

The video, which was not immediately verified by Reuters, showed fighters preparing anti-tank rocket warheads.

In the background, a large TV screen showed recent news events to indicate the video was new.

“Our preparation is continuing,” said writing at the end of the short film.

The Israeli military said forces operating in Shejaia had killed several Palestinian gunmen over the past day and found military infrastructure inside a United Nations school, as well as dozens of weapons and “valuable intelligence documents”.

On Saturday the military announced the death of two Israeli soldiers in northern Gaza.

In another raid in Shejaia, the forces located a “terrorist war room” at a clinic, said the military, which again accused Hamas of “embedding itself in civilian structures for terror purposes”.

Hamas denies using civilian sites such as schools and hospitals for military purposes.

The armed wing of Hamas and the allied Islamic Jihad reported fierce fighting in both Shejaia and Rafah, saying their fighters had fired anti-tank rockets and mortar bombs against Israeli forces operating there.

More than eight months into Israel’s air and ground war in Gaza, militants continue to stage attacks on Israeli forces, operating in areas the Israeli army said it had gained control over months ago.

Arab mediators’ efforts, backed by the United States, have stalled.

Hamas says any deal must end the war and bring a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel on October 7, killing about 1200 people and seizing more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has so far killed nearly 38,000 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, and has left the heavily built-up coastal enclave in ruins.

The ministry does not distinguish between combatants and non-combatants, but officials say most of the dead are civilians.

More than 300 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza, and Israel says at least a third of the Palestinian dead are fighters.

Israeli tanks pushed deeper into several districts in the east, west and centre of Rafah near the border with Egypt on Sunday, and medics said six people had been killed in an Israeli strike on a house in Shaboura, in the heart of the city.

The six bodies from the Zurub family were transferred to Nasser Hospital in the nearby city of Khan Younis, where dozens of relatives paid their respects.

Residents said the Israeli army had torched the al-Awda mosque in the centre of Rafah, one of the city’s best known.

Israel has said its military operations in Rafah are aimed at eradicating the last armed battalions of Hamas.