“We are committed to fighting until we achieve all of our objectives: eliminating Hamas, returning all of our hostages, ensuring that Gaza never again constitutes a threat to Israel and returning our residents securely to their homes in the south and the north,” he said.
While the offensive focused on the Gaza Strip, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, one man was killed and five were wounded in an Israeli strike near the city of Tulkarm, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
The video, which was not immediately verified by Reuters, showed fighters preparing anti-tank rocket warheads.
In the background, a large TV screen showed recent news events to indicate the video was new.
“Our preparation is continuing,” said writing at the end of the short film.
The Israeli military said forces operating in Shejaia had killed several Palestinian gunmen over the past day and found military infrastructure inside a United Nations school, as well as dozens of weapons and “valuable intelligence documents”.
On Saturday the military announced the death of two Israeli soldiers in northern Gaza.
In another raid in Shejaia, the forces located a “terrorist war room” at a clinic, said the military, which again accused Hamas of “embedding itself in civilian structures for terror purposes”.
Hamas denies using civilian sites such as schools and hospitals for military purposes.
The armed wing of Hamas and the allied Islamic Jihad reported fierce fighting in both Shejaia and Rafah, saying their fighters had fired anti-tank rockets and mortar bombs against Israeli forces operating there.
Israel’s retaliatory offensive has so far killed nearly 38,000 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, and has left the heavily built-up coastal enclave in ruins.
The ministry does not distinguish between combatants and non-combatants, but officials say most of the dead are civilians.
More than 300 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza, and Israel says at least a third of the Palestinian dead are fighters.
Israeli tanks pushed deeper into several districts in the east, west and centre of Rafah near the border with Egypt on Sunday, and medics said six people had been killed in an Israeli strike on a house in Shaboura, in the heart of the city.