Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Israeli PM tells Gaza City residents to ‘leave now’

By Jay Deshmukh and Gianluca Pacchiani
AFP·
4 mins to read

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the scene of a shooting at the Ramot road junction in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem. Photo / Ronen Zvulun, POOL, AFP

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the scene of a shooting at the Ramot road junction in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem. Photo / Ronen Zvulun, POOL, AFP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told residents of Gaza City to evacuate, as the military ramped up its deadly assault on the Palestinian territory’s largest urban centre.

Israel has been intensifying its bombardment of the city in preparation for an operation to conquer it, despite repeated entreaties from Western

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save