Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Israeli PM had political capital after Iran conflict to reach Gaza truce, but the war is stuck in stalemate

By Patrick Kingsley
New York Times·
7 mins to read

Palestinians at a charity kitchen in Gaza City today. A growing hunger crisis in the territory after Israel imposed a blockade has been widely condemned, including by many of Israel's allies. Photo / Saher Alghorra, The New York Times

Palestinians at a charity kitchen in Gaza City today. A growing hunger crisis in the territory after Israel imposed a blockade has been widely condemned, including by many of Israel's allies. Photo / Saher Alghorra, The New York Times

Analysis by Patrick Kingsley

When Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister, led the country to a military victory over Iran in June, both his allies and rivals portrayed it as his finest achievement.

Flush with newfound confidence and authority, Netanyahu seemed finally to have gained the political capital he needed to override opposition

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save