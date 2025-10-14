Advertisement
Israeli PM faces choices that will define his fate and a delayed reckoning with the voters

Analysis by
Paul Nuki
Daily Telegraph UK·
6 mins to read

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo / Getty Images

The Knesset has never seen a day like it; a United States president taking the podium to unilaterally declare a new “golden age” for Israel and the Middle East.

Benjamin Netanyahu looked tense and drawn throughout Donald Trump’s hour-long speech in Jerusalem yesterday. There were smiles, of course, but there

