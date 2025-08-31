Advertisement
Israeli ministers plan to detain Greta Thunberg over Gaza flotilla

By Jotam Confino, Tel Aviv, and Kieran Kelly
Daily Telegraph UK·
Israeli ministers plan to detain Greta Thunberg and others in 'terrorist-level conditions' for their Gaza flotilla. Photo / Getty Images

Israeli ministers are drawing up plans to detain Greta Thunberg in “terrorist-level conditions” after the Swedish activist departed Spain on Sunday on the largest flotilla yet bound for Gaza.

Thunberg is joined by Liam Cunningham, the Game of Thrones actor, and Ada Colau, the former mayor of Barcelona, among others,

