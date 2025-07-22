Israeli strikes killed 15 people in Gaza on Tuesday, including 13 at the Al-Shati camp. Photo / Getty Images

Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli strikes killed 15 people in the Palestinian territory on Tuesday, as the military expanded ground operations to the central city of Deir el-Balah.

Agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that Israeli strikes on the Al-Shati camp west of Gaza City killed at least 13 people and wounded more than 50.

Most of Gaza’s population has been displaced at least once during 21 months of conflict and the Al-Shati camp, on the Mediterranean coast, hosts thousands of people displaced from the north in tents and makeshift shelters.

Raed Bakr, 30, lives with his three children and said he heard “a massive explosion” about 1.40am on Tuesday (local time), which blew their tent away.

“I felt like I was in a nightmare. Fire, dust, smoke and body parts flying through the air, dirt everywhere. The children were screaming,” Bakr, whose wife was killed last year, told AFP.