Israeli military expands operations in Gaza, civil defence says strikes killed 13 at Al-Shati camp

AFP
2 mins to read

Israeli strikes killed 15 people in Gaza on Tuesday, including 13 at the Al-Shati camp. Photo / Getty Images

Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli strikes killed 15 people in the Palestinian territory on Tuesday, as the military expanded ground operations to the central city of Deir el-Balah.

Agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that Israeli strikes on the Al-Shati camp west of Gaza City killed at least 13

