Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Israeli leader found a political window to step up humanitarian aid but remains under intense pressure

By Shira Rubin, Lior Soroka
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Gayil Talshir, a political scientist from Hebrew University, says Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, has 'no room left to manoeuvre. He has to finish the war in Gaza.' Photo / Getty Images

Gayil Talshir, a political scientist from Hebrew University, says Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, has 'no room left to manoeuvre. He has to finish the war in Gaza.' Photo / Getty Images

Analysis by Shira Rubin, Lior Soroka

Under mounting international pressure, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took advantage of a small political window at home to step up humanitarian aid to Gaza, where child deaths due to malnutrition are surging.

Netanyahu waited until Saturday local time, when two of his most hawkish coalition partners observe the Jewish

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save