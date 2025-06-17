“They went to buy bread and flour for their children, and [Israeli forces] killed them in cold blood”, he said from Nasser Hospital in the city where the dead and wounded were taken.

The Israeli Army said it was looking into “reports regarding a number of injured individuals” from its fire.

It said that “a gathering was identified adjacent to an aid distribution truck that got stuck” near the Israeli forces.

In Rafah, also in southern Gaza, the Civil Defence said four people were killed by Israeli fire, and two others by Israeli shelling near a hospital in Gaza City in the north.

Chaotic scenes

Israeli restrictions on media in the Gaza Strip and other difficulties in accessing some areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify the tolls and details provided by the Civil Defence agency.

The Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza denounced “a terrible massacre” as a result of shelling on a crowd of “thousands of civilians” today.

“There are dozens of martyrs who are still on the ground and others who were turned into pieces because of the shells falling directly among the civilians,” a ministry official told a press conference.

In early March, Israel imposed a total aid blockade on Gaza amid an impasse in truce negotiations, only partially easing restrictions in late May.

That was when the US- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) began distributing aid, but its operations have been marred by chaotic scenes and dozens of deaths.

The United Nations’ humanitarian agency OCHA said yesterday that during recent aid distributions several children have been “temporarily separated from their families due to mass movements around militarised distribution points”.

GHF said in a statement that its teams had distributed two million meals today “without incident”, and nearly 28 million since it started operating.

At Gaza City’s Al-Ahli Hospital, one of the last remaining functioning health facilities in the territory’s badly hit north, Amer Abu Safiya told AFP there was little doctors could do to treat a wound on his hand.

“Every day we are being bombed ... Al-Ahli Hospital has been destroyed. Medical services are halted. As you can see, there’s nothing to wrap around my hand, and there’s no medication”, he said, holding up his swollen hand while resting on a makeshift bed in the hospital’s backyard.

Internet down

OCHA said its humanitarian partners in Gaza “continue to warn of the risk of famine in Gaza, amid catastrophic levels of acute food insecurity”.

The Palestinian Authority said internet and fixed-line communication services were down in central and south Gaza, following an attack on the territory’s main fibre optic cable it blamed on Israel.

It’s the third time in less than a week that internet was partly or fully down in Gaza due to damage on telecoms infrastructure.

The war was triggered by an unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which resulted in the deaths of 1219 people, according to official Israeli figures.

The Gaza Health Ministry said yesterday that 5194 people have been killed since Israel resumed strikes on the territory on March 18 following a truce.

The overall death toll in Gaza since the war broke out has reached 55,493 people, according to the Health Ministry.

-Agence France-Presse