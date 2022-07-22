Firefighters and rescuers work in a sinkhole that formed in a swimming pool in Karmi Yosef, Israel. Photo / AP

Israeli police said they placed a couple under house arrest, a day after a man attending a party at their villa died after being sucked into a sinkhole that formed at the bottom of their swimming pool.

The man and woman, both in their 60s, are suspected of causing death by negligence, police said. They were arrested but a court decided to release them under "restrictive conditions of house arrest" for five days.

The incident happened during a private party the couple hosted at their house in the town of Karmi Yosef, 40km southeast of Tel Aviv.

Mobile phone video from the scene shows floaties and water being sucked to the bottom at the centre of the pool, as people sitting by the poolside shout in Hebrew. A man is seen approaching the sinkhole, slips and is almost pulled in before he backs away.

The 30-year-old victim was found following a search mission in which Israeli police, emergency crews and the army took part. Photo / AP

The police said the 30-year-old victim was found following a search mission in which Israeli police, emergency crews and the army took part.

Israeli media cited witnesses as saying the party was attended by nearly 50 people, of whom six were in the pool, and also reported the homeowner had built the pool without proper licensing.