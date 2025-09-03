Jewish settlers, under the protection of Israeli forces, storm the Ibrahimi Mosque in the southern city of Hebron, West Bank. Photo / Getty Images

Israeli moves to annex parts of the occupied West Bank are a “red line” for the United Arab Emirates, one of the few Arab countries to recognise Israel, a senior official has said.

Annexation in the West Bank would “severely undermine” the Abraham Accords that established ties in 2020, said Lana Nusseibeh, the foreign ministry’s assistant minister for political affairs.

Last month, Israel approved a major settlement project just east of Jerusalem that the international community has warned threatens the viability of future Palestinian statehood.

And on Wednesday, Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called for annexation of swathes of the West Bank, after Belgium became the latest country to announce it would recognise Palestine as a state.

“From the very beginning, we viewed the Accords as a way to enable our continued support for the Palestinian people and their legitimate aspiration for an independent state,” Nusseibeh said in a statement sent to AFP.