“We finally found a way to leave early this morning. We packed our belongings and waited for hours, but until now, no one has come, and the driver isn’t answering us,” the 32-year-old said.

The United Nations estimated at the end of August that about one million people were living in Gaza City and its surroundings.

The military said on Friday it estimated 480,000 had fled since late August.

Photo / Getty Images

Gaza’s civil defence agency – a rescue force operating under Hamas authority – said 450,000 people had fled.

On Friday, the military’s Arabic-language spokesman announced the closure of a temporary evacuation route opened 48 hours earlier, saying the only way south was via the Al-Rashid road along the Mediterranean coast.

“The (military) will continue to operate with unprecedented force against Hamas and other terrorist organisations,” Avichay Adraee said in a post on X addressing residents of the city.

“Take this opportunity and join the hundreds of thousands of city residents who have moved south to the humanitarian area.”

The Israeli military has urged Palestinians to head to a “humanitarian area” in Al-Mawasi on the coast, where it says aid, medical care and humanitarian infrastructure will be provided.

Israel first declared the area a safe zone early in the war, but has carried out repeated strikes on it since then, saying it is targeting Hamas.

Photo / Getty Images

Nivin Ahmed, 50, fled south from Gaza City to the central city of Deir el-Balah on Thursday, walking with seven family members.

“We walked more than 15 kilometres (nine miles), we were crawling from exhaustion,” she told AFP.

“My youngest son cried from fatigue. We took turns dragging a small cart with some of our belongings.”

Mona Abdel Karim, 36, said she had been unable to secure transport south and had been sleeping on Al-Rashid Rd for two nights with her family waiting for a driver.

“I feel like I’m about to explode. We can’t walk on foot – my husband’s parents are elderly and sick, and the children are too weak to walk,” she said.

AFP photographs from the coast road on Friday showed long lines of Palestinians heading south on foot or in vehicles piled high with meagre belongings, leaving behind them a scene of rubble and smoke.

Civil defence agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal reported “artillery shelling and intermittent gunfire” in the southwestern Tel al-Hawa neighbourhood of Gaza City.

He also reported shelling and drone fire in northwestern areas of the city and strikes in several neighbourhoods.

Israeli fire killed at least 41 people across the territory on Friday, 11 of them in Gaza City, according to a tally of figures given by Gaza hospitals contacted by AFP.

In a statement, the Israeli military said its troops in Gaza City were targeting militants “using tank fire, armed UAVs (drones) and air strikes, dismantling terrorist infrastructure and locating weapons in the area”.

Media restrictions in the territory and difficulties in accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify the details provided by the civil defence or the Israeli military.

The US-backed offensive on Gaza City came as a United Nations probe accused Israel of committing “genocide” in the Gaza Strip, saying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials had incited the crime.

Israel rejected the findings and slammed the probe as “distorted and false”.

Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack on Israel which sparked the war resulted in the deaths of 1219 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally of official figures.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign has killed at least 65,174 people, also mostly civilians, according to figures from the territory’s health ministry that the United Nations considers reliable.

- Agence France-Presse