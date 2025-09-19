Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Israel warns Gaza City of ‘unprecedented force’ as offensive intensifies

AFP team in Gaza with Alice Chancellor
AFP·
4 mins to read

The Israeli military warned of "unprecedented force" in Gaza City, urging residents to flee south. Photo / Getty Images

The Israeli military warned of "unprecedented force" in Gaza City, urging residents to flee south. Photo / Getty Images

The Israeli military warned on Friday it would operate with “unprecedented force” in Gaza City, telling residents to flee as it intensifies its ground offensive on the territory’s largest urban centre.

Israel has pummelled Gaza City with air strikes and tank fire in its bid to seize it, nearly two

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save