Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz threatened to destroy Gaza City if Hamas doesn't disarm and release hostages. Photo / Getty Images

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has vowed to destroy Gaza City if Hamas did not agree to disarm, release all remaining hostages in the territory and end the war on Israel’s terms.

“Soon, the gates of Hell will open upon the heads of Hamas’s murderers and rapists in Gaza – until they agree to Israel’s conditions for ending the war, primarily the release of all hostages and their disarmament,” the minister posted on social media.

“If they do not agree, Gaza, the capital of Hamas, will become Rafah and Beit Hanoun,” he added, referring to two cities in Gaza largely razed during previous Israeli operations.

The statement came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late on Thursday (local time) that he had ordered immediate negotiations aimed at freeing all the remaining hostages in Gaza.

Netanyahu added that the push to release the hostages would accompany the operation to take control of Gaza City and destroy the Hamas stronghold.