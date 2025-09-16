Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Israel troops launch ground assault on Gaza City

AFP
5 mins to read

Israel launched its ground assault on Gaza City before dawn, shortly after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit expressing robust support for the offensive. Photo / Menahem Kahana, AFP

Israel launched its ground assault on Gaza City before dawn, shortly after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit expressing robust support for the offensive. Photo / Menahem Kahana, AFP

Israel has launched its long-anticipated ground offensive in Gaza City, targeting Hamas militants and prompting widespread international alarm, with the UN condemning it as “carnage”.

A United Nations probe charged Israel with committing “genocide” in the Palestinian territory and accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials of incitement.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save