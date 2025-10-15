The Israeli public broadcaster said the reopening of the southern Rafah crossing, decided by the “political echelon”, follows Hamas handing over the remains of four more hostages l today under a ceasefire deal that took effect last week.

Under the agreement brokered by United States President Donald Trump, Hamas was due to hand over all hostages, both living and dead, within 72 hours of the truce coming into effect.

While the Palestinian militants did release all 20 of the living hostages it held on time, by tonight it had handed over to Israel the remains of only eight of the 28 dead hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir. Photo / Getty Images

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir today threatened to cut off aid supplies to Gaza if Hamas failed to return the remains of soldiers still held in the territory.

According to KAN, the decision to reopen Rafah to allow aid to pass through was also taken after Israel was informed of Hamas’ intention to return four more bodies overnight, a move not yet confirmed by the militant group.

Three of the four bodies of Israeli hostages in Gaza returned by Hamas today have been identified, their families said following forensic confirmation of their identities.

“It is with immense sadness and pain that we announce the return of the body of our beloved Ouriel Baruch from the Gaza Strip, after two long years of prayer, hope, and faith,” said the family of the Jerusalem resident who was kidnapped on October 7, 2023, at the Nova festival at the age of 35.

The relatives of Tamir Nimrodi and Eitan Levy also announced their return to Israel. Eitan Levy, a 53-year-old taxi driver, was killed after dropping off a friend at Kibbutz Beeri on the morning of the Hamas attack. Tamir Nimrodi, an 18-year-old soldier, was captured at a military base on the Gaza border.

