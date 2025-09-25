Israel struck Sanaa, killing at least two people and wounding dozens, following a Houthi drone attack. Photo / Getty Images
Israel has struck Sanaa, killing at least two people and wounding dozens more, Yemen’s Houthis said, after the rebels launched a drone attack on southern Israel.
Israeli forces struck several Houthi-linked targets in the rebel-held capital, Israeli officials said, warning of more attacks to come. Houthi media said the targetsincluded a detention facility.
AFP correspondents in Sanaa heard explosions and saw plumes of smoke rising from three locations in the Sanaa area, in the latest retaliatory attack since the Houthis began targeting Israel after the Gaza war.
The Israeli “brutality ... resulted in a number of civilian casualties”, said Houthi health ministry spokesman Anees Alasbahi, providing a preliminary toll of “two martyrs and 48 wounded”.
The Houthis’ Al-Masirah television channel said, citing a security source, that Israel “targeted one of the (security and intelligence) service’s correctional facilities, which houses a number of prisoners and detainees”.
An Israeli military statement said the targets included the Houthis’ general staff headquarters, other security and intelligence sites including some used to store weapons and “plan and execute” attacks on Israel.
It added that the rebels’ “military public relations headquarters” was also targeted.
Katz said the Israeli forces had “struck several military camps ... eliminated dozens of Houthi terror operatives, and destroyed stockpiles of UAVs [drones] and weaponry”.
The military statement said Israel would “conduct additional offensive operations against the Houthi regime in the near future”.
Failed interception
The Israeli strikes on Sanaa came moments before Al-Masirah began broadcasting rebel leader Abdul Malik al-Huthi’s weekly pre-recorded speech.
The impact sites were cordoned off, an AFP correspondent said. The Houthi authorities have previously warned Yemenis against publishing footage of locations hit in strikes, describing it as “a service to the enemy”.
On Wednesday, a drone attack claimed by the Houthis struck the southern Israeli tourist resort of Eilat after failed attempts by Israel’s air defences to intercept it.
Rescuers reported 22 wounded including two in serious condition.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Katz warned of a severe response.
The Iran-backed Houthi rebels began targeting Israel with missiles and drones, as well as attacking vessels they deem linked to the country, after the 2023 start of the Gaza war.