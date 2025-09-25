Al-Masirah earlier said that a power station and two residential neighbourhoods had been targeted, sharing pictures that showed low-rise buildings with bombed-out windows.

One picture showed twisted metal and pieces of concrete filled the street as people looked on, with another photo showing people on the roof of a badly damaged building.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a post on X that Israel had “dealt a powerful blow to numerous terror targets of the Houthi terror organisation in Sanaa”.

An Israeli military statement said the targets included the Houthis’ general staff headquarters, other security and intelligence sites including some used to store weapons and “plan and execute” attacks on Israel.

It added that the rebels’ “military public relations headquarters” was also targeted.

Katz said the Israeli forces had “struck several military camps ... eliminated dozens of Houthi terror operatives, and destroyed stockpiles of UAVs [drones] and weaponry”.

The military statement said Israel would “conduct additional offensive operations against the Houthi regime in the near future”.

Failed interception

The Israeli strikes on Sanaa came moments before Al-Masirah began broadcasting rebel leader Abdul Malik al-Huthi’s weekly pre-recorded speech.

The impact sites were cordoned off, an AFP correspondent said. The Houthi authorities have previously warned Yemenis against publishing footage of locations hit in strikes, describing it as “a service to the enemy”.

On Wednesday, a drone attack claimed by the Houthis struck the southern Israeli tourist resort of Eilat after failed attempts by Israel’s air defences to intercept it.

Rescuers reported 22 wounded including two in serious condition.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Katz warned of a severe response.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels began targeting Israel with missiles and drones, as well as attacking vessels they deem linked to the country, after the 2023 start of the Gaza war.

The Houthis say they act in solidarity with Palestinians.

Israel, in response, has carried out strikes in Yemen, mainly targeting infrastructure such as ports, power stations and Sanaa’s international airport.

In August, Israel assassinated the head of the Houthi Government Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser al-Rahawi together with other senior officials.

Earlier this month, Israeli strikes killed 46 people, according to Houthi authorities.

The dead include journalists working for the September 26 and al-Yaman newspapers, who were killed in an attack on Sanaa that targeted the Houthis’ military media operation.

