Israel strikes military site near Yemen’s presidential palace

By Jotam Confino and Paul Nuki
Daily Telegraph UK·
3 mins to read

Israeli warplanes struck several sites in Yemen's capital Sanaa, including the presidential palace and power plants. Photo / Getty Images

Israel has bombed Houthi rebel targets in Yemen’s capital, including a military site near the presidential palace.

The attacks by the IDF, which also included strikes on the Asar and Hizaz power plants, came after the Houthis fired a “multi-headed” warhead at Israel for the first time last week.

The

