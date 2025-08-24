Israeli warplanes struck several sites in Yemen's capital Sanaa, including the presidential palace and power plants. Photo / Getty Images
Israel has bombed Houthi rebel targets in Yemen’s capital, including a military site near the presidential palace.
The attacks by the IDF, which also included strikes on the Asar and Hizaz power plants, came after the Houthis fired a “multi-headed” warhead at Israel for the first time last week.
Theuse of the munition presents a new challenge for the Israeli defence system, which up until now has successfully repelled most of the Houthis’ attacks.
Israel’s attacks sent huge fireballs into the sky over Sanaa, the Yemeni capital, as the IDF said it had struck a “significant electricity supply facility for military activities” for the Houthis.
“The strike on the power plants damages the production and supply of electricity for military purposes,” the IDF said, adding that the use of the plants “constitutes further proof of how the Houthi regime uses civilian infrastructure for military purposes”.
An Israeli air force official told The Daily Telegraph that an initial operational review of the Houthi missile had determined that it “most likely contained several sub-munitions which were intended to be detonated upon impact”.
“This is the first time that this kind of missile has been launched from Yemen. However, it is important to note that the IDF Aerial Defence Array is capable of dealing with munitions of this kind,” the official said.
The warhead was Iranian-made and contained three separate warheads, each containing cluster munitions, according to Israeli defence experts.
Although it was successfully shot down, its use represents a serious escalation – one that may have to be dealt with by preemptive strikes on Iran, say military Israeli strategists.
The new multi-headed missile poses a serious challenge to Israel’s prized air defence system because of the need for more interceptors to shoot it down – eight instead of two – costing tens of millions of dollars.
“Yemen has previously served as a testing ground for Iranian weaponry,” said an Israeli defence expert with detailed knowledge of the strike.
“In this case, [the] warhead was composed of submunitions: three warheads ... alongside another component in the warhead consisting of dozens of cluster bombs that disperse upon impact with the target.”
They added: “This is a game-changing weapon in the context of the conflict with Israel, where the primary challenge is penetrating the air defence system.
“Typically, intercepting a ballistic missile requires at least two interceptors. In the case of a missile with a separable warhead, Israel would need to launch approximately eight interceptors to destroy an Iranian warhead that has split. Now, multiply that by salvos of dozens of missiles”.
During the recent Israel-Iran exchange, Israel is thought to have run low on interceptor missiles and had to rely heavily on US support to defend against the Iranian attack. Even then, a good number of Iranian missiles got through, striking civilian and military infrastructure.