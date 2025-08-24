Flames and smoke rise from the area as military statement claimed that the strikes targeted Houthi infrastructure in Sanaa, including the Asar and Hizaz power plants, a site for storing fuel, and a military site in which the presidential palace is located Photo / Getty Images

The two sides have been engaged in fierce attacks since Israel declared war on Hamas after the October 7 massacre.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have attacked vessels in the Red Sea in what they describe as acts of solidarity with the Palestinians.

They have also frequently fired missiles towards Israel, most of which have been intercepted. Israel has responded with strikes on Houthi-controlled areas, including the vital Hodeidah port.

An Israeli air force official told The Daily Telegraph that an initial operational review of the Houthi missile had determined that it “most likely contained several sub-munitions which were intended to be detonated upon impact”.

“This is the first time that this kind of missile has been launched from Yemen. However, it is important to note that the IDF Aerial Defence Array is capable of dealing with munitions of this kind,” the official said.

The attacks followed the Houthis' launch of a multi-headed warhead at Israel, posing new challenges. Photo / Getty Images

The warhead was Iranian-made and contained three separate warheads, each containing cluster munitions, according to Israeli defence experts.

Although it was successfully shot down, its use represents a serious escalation – one that may have to be dealt with by preemptive strikes on Iran, say military Israeli strategists.

The new multi-headed missile poses a serious challenge to Israel’s prized air defence system because of the need for more interceptors to shoot it down – eight instead of two – costing tens of millions of dollars.

“Yemen has previously served as a testing ground for Iranian weaponry,” said an Israeli defence expert with detailed knowledge of the strike.

“In this case, [the] warhead was composed of submunitions: three warheads ... alongside another component in the warhead consisting of dozens of cluster bombs that disperse upon impact with the target.”

They added: “This is a game-changing weapon in the context of the conflict with Israel, where the primary challenge is penetrating the air defence system.

“Typically, intercepting a ballistic missile requires at least two interceptors. In the case of a missile with a separable warhead, Israel would need to launch approximately eight interceptors to destroy an Iranian warhead that has split. Now, multiply that by salvos of dozens of missiles”.

During the recent Israel-Iran exchange, Israel is thought to have run low on interceptor missiles and had to rely heavily on US support to defend against the Iranian attack. Even then, a good number of Iranian missiles got through, striking civilian and military infrastructure.

