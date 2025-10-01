Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Israel steps up Gaza City assault as Hamas weighs Trump peace deal

Abbie Cheeseman and Miriam Berger
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

The Global Sumud Flotilla, aiming to deliver aid, is nearing Gaza but is expected to be intercepted by Israeli forces. Photo / Getty Images

The Global Sumud Flotilla, aiming to deliver aid, is nearing Gaza but is expected to be intercepted by Israeli forces. Photo / Getty Images

The Israeli military has begun tightening its siege of Gaza City as it announced it would stop Palestinians from returning to the north of the enclave and suggested that anyone who remained would be characterised as “militants and supporters of terror”.

The escalation of the assault came less than

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save