Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World
Updated

Israel says latest Gaza remains not hostages, as Hamas reports strikes

Louis Baudoin-Laarman
AFP·
4 mins to read

This picture taken from a position at Israel's border with the Gaza Strip shows destroyed buildings in the besieged Palestinian territory on October 30. Photo / Jack Guez, AFP

This picture taken from a position at Israel's border with the Gaza Strip shows destroyed buildings in the besieged Palestinian territory on October 30. Photo / Jack Guez, AFP

Israel has said that three bodies it received from Gaza were not hostages held in the Palestinian territory, as a Hamas security source reported fresh strikes in the south.

Despite occasional flare-ups, a fragile truce has been holding in Gaza since October 10, based on a United States-brokered deal centred

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save